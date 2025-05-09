Young man jailed four years for unlawful entry and attempted theft

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old mechanic, John Teye, to four years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and attempted theft.

Presiding over the case was Mr. Kwasi Apiatse Abaidoo, convicted Teye on the two charges.

The first charge was unlawful entry in violation of Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), while the second charge was attempted theft, under Section 18(1) of the same Act.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector John Brahene, recounted that the crime occurred on April 29, 2025, at about 14:30 hours.

The complainant, John Lawer, a labourer residing in Yokwenor, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region, had locked his room and stepped out to make a purchase.

The prosecution said shortly after, a neighbour a witness noticed that someone had broken into Lawer’s room.

Mr Brahene said the neighbour alerted other residents, who rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect inside the complainant’s room.

He said the residents handed Teye over to the police, and a formal complaint was lodged.

He said during interrogation, he admitted breaking into the room with the intent to steal a fan.

Following police investigations Teye was charged with the corresponding offences.

Upon reviewing the case and the accused’s admission, the court sentenced Teye to four years imprisonment as a deterrent to others.

Source: GNA