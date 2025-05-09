Delta Airlines to begin direct Accra–Atlanta flights in December 

Delta Airlines is set to introduce a new seasonal daily nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta, United States, from December 1, 2025.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued by Kingdom Concepts Consult on behalf of the airline, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

According to the statement, the new route is expected to improve travel options for Ghanaians heading to the United States by reducing layovers and enhancing convenience.

It said the Atlanta – Accra service would be operated with the Airbus A330-900neo, a modern aircraft offering Delta One Suites, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating.

The new route would serve as Delta’s second direct connection between Ghana and the U.S., signalling the airline’s continued investment in the Ghanaian aviation market, it said.

It explained that Atlanta, as Delta’s largest hub and the world’s busiest airport by passenger numbers, offered travellers seamless onward connections to more than 215 destinations in the U.S. and beyond, including cities such as Miami, Dallas, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Honolulu.

The release noted that the route would be particularly beneficial to Ghanaians traveling for business, family visits, or seasonal festivities such as “Detty December.”

Delta was also reported as saying that passengers on the route would benefit from complimentary high-speed Delta Sync Wi-Fi throughout the flight.

The service, available to SkyMiles Members, would allow passengers to stream content, access real-time travel updates, and shop online while airborne.

The release this development formed part of Delta’s broader effort to equip its fleet with next-generation connectivity, including the installation of dual-network systems on regional and newly delivered aircraft.

With the rising demand for travel between Ghana and the United States, Delta remained committed to providing efficient, comfortable, and digitally connected travel experiences, it assured.

Delta has been operating in Ghana for more than a decade.

It deems the new route an important step in deepening the ties between the two countries through air travel.

Source: GNA