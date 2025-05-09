GTDC, garage operators launch new transport initiative   

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), in partnership with garage operators, is launching fleet services to boost economic activity and improve transportation for the tourism sector.

The Fleet Pool Management Service (FPMS) aims to provide reliable, safe, and efficient transport for travellers to enhance mobility, convenience, and the overall travel experience.

Professor Kobby Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of GTDC, said the initiative responds to the company’s mandate to operate a fleet rental service, which had not been realised.

“GTDC, per our mandate, we are supposed to have a car rental service, but we do not have the cars.

“From our records, we have about 11 cars and none are for rental. So, management had to devise an innovative strategy to ensure that we can actually pursue that particular service we are mandated to do,” he said.

Prof. Mensah said that GTDC had engaged operators in a viable FPMS model, offering a “win-win” business and revenue-sharing arrangement, with 12 fleet companies already on board.

The goal is to build a large network of providers offering various vehicles, including cross-country cars, saloon cars, and buses, for airport pickups, tourism, and city tours.

“GTDC has a rigorous framework in getting the partners. We look at their documentation, take them through registration processes to comply with GTA and the general transport laws.

“The car owners maintain the cars, but we ensure that by checking the engine and driver competence. We shall be organising training, refresher courses, and capacity-building for the drivers,” he stated.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said FPMS must deliver memorable experiences and services aligned with the Black Star Experience.

She said that the Black Star Experience epitomised Ghanaian hospitality, hard work, integrity, honesty, discipline, and innovation, and added that the GTDC should strengthen public-private participation to deliver a high-quality, affordable, and robust tourism transport system.

“Tourism is not only about site attractions. It’s about experiences. Mobility is central to that experience. We must ensure that movement is safe, efficient, and enjoyable and not delayed, unsafe, and poor,” she said.

Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), called on GTDC to support private-sector growth, stressing that the initiative should be seen as cooperation rather than competition to enhance service delivery in the sector.

Source: GNA