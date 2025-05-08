Kwabena Adu-Boahene confirms Ghana purchase of another spyware from Israel

The former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene has confirmed the purchase of another spyware from Israel. Adu-Boahene who is in detention and facing charges with his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng and two others made the disclosure in a memo to his legal counsel Atta Akyea, who released the document to the public including on social media. The two others are, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited.

The four are facing charges of stealing, including defrauding by false pretences, conspiracy to steal and wilfully causing financial loss to the state, in a suit filed at a High Court April 30, 2025.

In March, Adu-Boahene and the wife were arrested and detained for allegedly diverting state funds.

In the said memo in which he cautioned the Attorney-General he might be tarnishing the reputation of National Security agency, Adu-Boahene listed expenses under the heading of ‘Special Operations Expenditure Summary’ which among others indicated the transaction with Israeli company ISC Holdings.

Item one on the memo with the description ‘Special Operations’ with a reported amount of GH¢9,537,000, paid in 2020 was justified as part payment for what is called Special Operations/Part-payment towards Special Cyber & Electronic Surveillance Solutions, and the payment was received by ISC Holdings.

In the charge sheet before court, the Attorney-General described the solutions as “cyber defence systems”. Adu-Boahene in his memo clarified that to indicate it is a surveillance equipment – which is effectively a spyware.

This is not the first time Ghana is purchasing a spyware from an Israeli company and the transaction leading to arrests, trials and incarcerations.

Five years ago, three former government officials were charged among others for stealing, using public office for personal gains, and willfully causing financial loss to the state in respect of the purchase of the Pegasus hardware worth $4 million, which they said was to be used to fight terrorism.

They were jailed for purchasing the Pegasus spyware from another Israeli company, NSO Group.

The Israeli government after six years has heeded calls to investigate corruption in the sale of the Pegasus spyware to Ghana.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi