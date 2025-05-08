MOH launches digital portal for admission to health training institutions

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, has unveiled a new digital admissions portal for health training institutions, streamlining the application process and reducing costs for prospective students.

The new system eliminates the previous requirement for applicants to purchase access codes from banks before registering, a process that often requires extensive travel and additional expenses for rural residents.

“We thought that we had to reduce the hassle that prospective applicants had to go through. Sometimes, it would even cost between GH¢50 to 100 to go and do a deposit of GH¢200, which doesn’t make sense in this computer age,” he said.

Under the new system, applicants can access the portal directly after making an online payment of GH¢150, representing a 25 per cent reduction from last year’s application fee of GH¢200.

The system automatically generates an access code upon payment, but the Minister advised applicants to always view the eligibility procedure before making payments.

The eligibility procedure found on the portal to register; allows applicants to view requirements that make them eligible before they proceed to make payment.

Mr Akandoh said 24-hour call centres had been established to assist applicants experiencing difficulties with the new system.

The application process, which began on May 5, will end on June 5, 2025.

“At the comfort of your home, at the press of a button, you pay, a code is generated for you, and you get access to the portal, you fill, and you submit. You also don’t have to travel to go and do any submission,” he added.

He warned the public against paying for persons claiming to sell access codes, emphasising that such practices no longer existed within the new system.

Following the application period, training institutions will conduct selection processes and interviews before issuing admission letters to successful candidates.

Mr Akandoh pledged his office’s continuous monitoring of the new system implementation in order to make further improvements when necessary.

Source: GNA