Seven alleged illegal miners remanded by Accra High Court 

An Accra High Court has remanded into lawful custody seven persons accused of mining without license at Wassa Dunkwa in the Western Region.

The seven accused persons are Douglas Bediako, Samuel Tanor aka Ameyaw, Richard Yaw Sey, Justin Akyirbri, Shon Vitus, Akembasiya James and Gideon Asordina.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime: namely undertaking mining operation without license granted by the Minister and undertaking mining operations without license.

The court presided over by Justice Mrs Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie did not take their pleas.

They are expected to reappear on May 15, 2025.

The facts of the case before the court are that the complainants are Police personnel drawn from the National Police headquarters, Accra, and they have been tasked by the Inspector General of Police to combat illegal mining activities.

On or about May 1, 2025, while embarking on the said special operation at Wassa Dunkwa,near Asankragwa in the Western Region, the Police team chanced upon the accused persons: Douglas Bediako, Samuel Tanor aka Ameyaw, Richard Yaw Sey, Justin Akyibri, Shon Vitus, Akembasiya James and Gideon Asordina at the same vicinity engaged in illegal mining.

Visuals of some of the accused persons working in the mining pits and their arrest were captured by the team.

The accused persons claimed they had been engaged by some persons to work in the mining pits.

A “Sanny” excavator operated by Douglas Bediako with registration number GN 695-24 was retrieved from the site.

Source: GNA