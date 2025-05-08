Algeria and Ghana sign visa exemption agreement for diplomats

Ghana and Algeria have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across key sectors.

This follows an official visit by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria from April 29 to 30, 2025.

The visit, made at the invitation of Mr Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, marked a significant milestone in the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During his stay, Mr Ablakwa paid a courtesy call on President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, delivering greetings from Mr John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana.

High-level bilateral discussions followed, focusing on deepening political, economic, and social cooperation, a joint communique issued after the visit stated.

A key highlight of the visit, the communique said, was the signing of a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The two countries also discussed the potential extension of this privilege to ordinary passport holders, signaling a broader vision for people-to-people connections.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed on a roadmap of priority actions, including the organization of the 4th session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation in Accra before the end of 2025.

The session will focus on implementing cooperation projects in strategic sectors such as higher education, vocational training, agriculture, justice, health, transport, pharmaceuticals, agro-industry, and building materials.

A Memorandum of Understanding to establish a mechanism for political consultations is also expected to be signed, while ongoing negotiations on draft agreements are to be concluded and new legal instruments proposed to bolster the bilateral framework.

On the multilateral front, Ghana and Algeria reiterated their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and the African Union Constitutive Act.

They emphasized the importance of coordinated African responses to global and regional challenges and expressed strong support for African solutions to African problems.

Addressing the deteriorating situation in the Sahel, the Ministers underscored the need for a comprehensive approach beyond military interventions.

They advocated for investments in development, education, infrastructure, and youth employment as long-term solutions to the region’s instability.

The two nations also committed to intensifying cooperation in combating terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

On Western Sahara, Ghana and Algeria further reiterated their support for a political resolution based on UN Security Council resolutions, ensuring the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination.

They also condemned the ongoing hostilities in Gaza and called for a two-state solution guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s right to an independent and sovereign state.

Furthermore, the Ministers reaffirmed the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations system, particularly the Security Council, in accordance with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, to secure fair representation for Africa in global governance.

Mr Ablakwa, who expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Algerian authorities, also extended an invitation to Minister Attaf to pay a reciprocal visit to Ghana at a mutually convenient date.

Source: GNA