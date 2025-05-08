Dr Oduro Osae appointed to UN General Assembly audit committee 

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, former Director-General of the Internal Audit Service, has been appointed to the Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC) of the United Nations General Assembly.

His appointment places him at the forefront of global oversight and accountability, supporting the UN in fulfilling its internal oversight responsibilities and strengthening financial governance.

The announcement comes barely a month after his departure from the Internal Audit Service of Ghana and has been met with widespread congratulations from industry players, public and private officials, friends, and family.

“This prestigious appointment is a testament to Dr Osae’s outstanding achievements in Public Financial Management and his unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency, and integrity,” a congratulatory message read.

“Your commitment to public service continues to inspire, and we are proud of this remarkable milestone in your career,” it added.

Dr Osae, an astute scholar, is highly regarded in local governance, fiscal decentralisation, and internal auditing.

With over two decades of experience spanning academia, public sector reform, and policy advocacy, he has made significant contributions to fiscal discipline and good governance in Ghana.

Before his current role, he served as Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

He is also an active lecturer and policy analyst, frequently engaging on national platforms to promote governance reforms and public sector accountability.

Dr Osae holds a Doctorate in Governance and Public Policy and is a trained lawyer and chartered accountant.

Source: GNA