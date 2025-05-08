Ghana police says efforts underway to bring kidnapping victims home

Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities are concluding arrangements to return two Ghanaian females who were kidnapped to Nigeria, home.

The ordeal of the victims went viral as Anastasia Badu-Atta and Evelyn Serwaa Konadu in the video, were pleading with their families to rescue them from their kidnappers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, in a news brief, said the women were safe and were undergoing treatment but would soon be brought home to reconnect them with their families.

DCOP Donkor said the suspects who were currently in the custody of Nigerian authorities to would be brought to Ghana to assist with investigations.

“As of today, both suspects and victims are with the Nigerian authorities, and efforts are being made to transport the victims to Ghana,” she said.

The Director General said that a joint operation involving the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force led to the successful rescue of the victims on May 1, 2025.

Both women were seen in a viral video that triggered national concern and widespread public outrage.

In all, eight suspects made up of five Ghanaians and three Nigerians have been arrested at their hideouts in Ghana and Nigeria.

A ransom of GH¢500,000 was demanded by the kidnappers, however, the victims’ families managed to pay only GH¢18,000 through different mobile money numbers before the arrests were made, the CID boss said.

