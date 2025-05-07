Teachers embrace mass promotion directive, propose reforms for professional standards

Public sector teachers have welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to the Ghana Education Service and Ministry of Education to implement long-overdue promotions for deputy directors to guarantee career advancement in the education sector.

A cross-section of the teachers who were speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency argued that timely promotions enhanced motivation, improved professional development, and strengthened leadership in schools.

While many commended the directive, they emphasised the need for a fair, transparent process to uphold merit-based principles and sector integrity.

The directive, issued on April 24, 2025, instructed the two bodies to work together and grant legitimate promotions to all eligible Deputy Directors of Education—regardless of available office spaces or formal postings—due to long-standing delays in career advancement.

Mr. Vitus Doodzie, a Senior High School tutor, described the directive as “progressive and motivating” but pointed out the need for a well-structured and unbiased process to ensure fairness.

He pointed out that the erstwhile Akuffo-Addo government’s decision to limit promotion to the deputy director level was untenable and demotivating for teachers, highlighting its long-term negative impact on education outcomes.

He emphasised that promotions should be based solely on merit, free from corruption, and that the process must be transparent with clearly defined guidelines.

“For me to be clear with the directive, I would like to ask whether the mass promotion will involve an interview or promotion exams—or neither,” he questioned.

He urged the government to monitor the education sector closely in its reset agenda and introduce robust policies and innovative programmes to reposition the sector to reverse falling standards.

He also called for improved monitoring and supervision of schools to ensure effective and efficient use of government resources and to purge perceived growing corruption, particularly in secondary schools.

Similarly, a Basic School teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, argued that Deputy Directors who have held their ranks for four to eight years or over deserve promotion for job satisfaction and to prevent demoralisation among young teachers.

“The President’s directive is a positive move that will enhance the living standards of teachers who have endured stagnation in their careers,” the teacher added.

Another, however, advocated for interviews to be conducted instead of promotion exams for promotions, contending that an interactive assessment would better evaluate candidates’ experience and leadership abilities.

“My appeal to the Ministry of Education and the government is that if an employee qualifies for promotion after four years, they should undergo an interview rather than an exam. Interviews allow assessors to gauge competence, personality, and suitability for higher responsibilities,” the teacher explained.

Professor Edward Wiafe Debrah, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, supported the idea of promotions but cautioned against implementing them without proper strategic planning.

“Promotions play a crucial role in boosting morale, recognising service, and maintaining the integrity of the education sector,” he stated.

“However, while this directive aims to resolve grievances and stabilize the system, unintended consequences—such as administrative inefficiencies—must be carefully managed,” he added.

Professor Debrah recommended the adoption of a structured succession plan and a talent pipeline strategy to maintain professional standards and operational continuity within the sector.

“A proper transition plan will help prevent leadership disruptions at regional, district, and school levels,” he stated.

Professor Wiafe urged that promotions should not be based solely on tenure but should also assess competence, leadership skills, performance outcomes, and readiness for higher responsibilities.

As the Ghana Education Service and Ministry prepare to implement the directive, concerns remain over the most effective and fair approach to the mass promotions.

While the teachers acknowledged the potential benefits of career advancement, they urged that promotion process should align with merit-based principles to uphold professionalism and efficiency in Ghana’s education system.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, in response to the directive, has set up a committee tasked with developing strategies to promote qualified deputy directors of education and to implement the Government’s Professional Teacher Licensing Examinations.

The formation of the committee is crucial for addressing concerns related to the promotion of eligible deputy directors to director positions, as well as issues surrounding teacher licensing and other related matters.

Source: GNA