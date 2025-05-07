GAVI CEO tours Ghana to evaluate immunization initiatives

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, is on a three-day visit to Ghana to strengthen partnerships as the country advances its transition from GAVI’s support.

She is scheduled to meet President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministers of Health and Finance, GAVI Alliance partners, and key stakeholders.

On Monday, Dr. Nishtar toured health facilities in Gomoa East, visiting St. Gregory Catholic Hospital and Nyanyano Community Health Centre to observe immunisation sessions.

At St. Gregory Catholic Hospital in Buduburam, she assessed the Paediatric Ward and Immunisation Centre and monitored vaccination activities.

She also visited the Oyinase outreach point in Kasoa Nyanyano, observed child immunisation, engaged with health workers and caregivers, and personally administered vaccines to children.

Dr. Nishtar commended Ghana’s immunisation progress and reaffirmed GAVI’s commitment to supporting vaccination and malaria prevention efforts.

She described Ghana’s 80 per cent coverage for the third vaccine dose as a model for African nations.

Dr. Nishtar acknowledged challenges health workers faced, including serving displaced populations and navigating difficult terrains.

Praising the government’s commitment to domestic resource mobilisation, she lauded Ghana’s leadership in immunisation and efforts to improve vaccine access.

She welcomed Ghana’s Investment Case for Immunisation as part of its transition roadmap from GAVI support by 2030.

Dr. Nishtar commended Ghana’s growing role in regional vaccine manufacturing, with local partnerships progressing under the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA).

She reaffirmed GAVI’s continued support for Ghana’s immunisation programme as it moved towards full ownership.

Prof. Samuel Akoriyea Kaba, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, thanked GAVI for its ongoing support and pledged Ghana’s commitment to ensuring every child received essential vaccines.

Dr. Nishtar was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Health, the National Malaria Control Programme, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and community leaders.

Her visit highlights the strong partnership between the GAVI Alliance and Ghanaian health authorities in advancing vaccine coverage and strengthening healthcare delivery.

It reaffirms GAVI’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s immunisation financing, promoting digital innovation, and improving vaccine distribution. Notable successes include the use of biometric verification, digital microplanning, and Zipline’s drone delivery system.

Founded in 2000, GAVI is a global organisation dedicated to improving vaccine access for children in low-income countries, having helped immunise more than half of the world’s children against life-threatening diseases.

For over 20 years, GAVI has worked with Ghana to introduce new vaccines, strengthen health systems, and reach remote and underserved populations.

This long-standing collaboration has positioned Ghana as a model for immunisation success across Africa.

