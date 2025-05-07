Medicine vendor imprisoned 17 years for selling expired products

The Sunyani Circuit Court has sentenced Nana Agyeman Badu, an over-the-counter medicine seller, to 17 years in prison with hard labour for selling expired medical products.

The court, presided over by Mr. Sylvester Nii Okine Ablorh, also fined him GH¢12,000.

Failure to pay will result in an additional two-year prison term.

Badu was convicted for selling, offering, and exhibiting prohibited medical products at Chiraa in the Bono Region.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the conviction followed the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) seizure of expired medical products in 2022, after which the case was handed over to the police for prosecution.

The FDA warned that expired medical products undergo chemical changes that may cause harmful side effects or treatment failure and advised the public against their use.

Source: GNA