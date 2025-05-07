Paediatric Society of Ghana launches Yellow Month Campaign to combat newborn jaundice

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has launched the 2025 Yellow Month campaign to raise awareness and promote early detection of newborn jaundice.

Professor Alexander Manu, Chairman of the event, held in the Eastern Region, stressed the need for community-driven awareness on newborn jaundice.

“We do not need to organise floats but rather we need to go to our churches, our markets, our communities and talk about jaundice,” he said.

The campaign, themed “From Awareness to Action: Promoting Timely Diagnosis and Treatment for All Jaundiced Newborns Across Ghana,” highlights concern over neonatal jaundice, a leading cause of newborn morbidity and mortality.

PSG marks Yellow Month annually in May to collaborate with stakeholders, advocate for improved newborn care, and provide professional development for health workers.

Prof. Manu underscored the long-term impact of jaundice, citing studies showing prevalence rates between 48 and 95 per cent in some regions.

“With severe jaundice occurring in 66 out of every 1,000 live births in Africa, we cannot overlook the consequences, and beyond survival, we must ensure every child thrives and reaches full potential,” he said.

He criticized early discharge practices that left mothers responsible for detection despite limited knowledge and resources and noted disparities in diagnostic tools and treatment access.

Dr. Emmanuel Oppong, PSG Vice-President, called neonatal jaundice a “preventable tragedy” and urged broad community engagement.

“We have the knowledge, the network, and the voice to change this story. Let us light every corner of Ghana with yellow this month. Let’s be present in pictures, in videos, in markets and churches – not just on WhatsApp,” he said.

He stressed the need for basic phototherapy units and testing tools in health facilities, particularly in underserved communities, to ensure timely treatment.

Source: GNA