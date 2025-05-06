Supreme Court dismisses injunction against Chief Justice removal

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 majority decision, has dismissed an injunction application seeking to stop the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

The five-member panel, presided over by Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has scheduled May 21, 2025, to deliver detailed reasons for the decision.

Justices Baffoe-Bonnie, Amadu Tanko, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi formed the majority. Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Ernest Gaewu dissented.

Earlier, the court overruled an objection raised by Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Attorney-General, who requested Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s recusal from the case.

Mr. Dame, counsel for applicant and Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assifuah, argued that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie had a personal interest in the matter, which could compromise his role as Acting Chief Justice.

He said the outcome could affect both his position and the suspended Chief Justice.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney-General, opposed the objection, calling it misconceived.

He said Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, in his acting role, was mandated to perform all required duties, and no conflict of interest existed.

Dr Srem-Sai described the matter as constitutional, stating that personal interest did not apply and Mr. Dame’s objection had no legal basis.

On April 22, 2025, President John Mahama suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo and established a five-member committee to investigate a prima facie case against her.

Mr. Assifuah filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to halt both the suspension and the execution of the presidential warrant pending investigations into the petitions.

Source: GNA