Police officer interdicted for possessing restricted pharmaceutical substances

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai for possessing restricted pharmaceutical substances.

Lance Corporal Abdullai is stationed at Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

“His interdiction is to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” a press release from the Public Affairs Directorate, copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated.

Restricted pharmaceuticals are medications with special controls on access, use, or distribution due to their potential for abuse, misuse, or health risks.

These restrictions include limitations on prescribing, dispensing, and purchasing, as well as requirements for storage and record-keeping.

Source: GNA