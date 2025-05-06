New union formed to champion welfare of workers in mining sector The Extractive Industrial Workers’ Union Ghana (EIWUG) has been inaugurated to champion the welfare of employees in the nation’s mining sector.

Under the Federation of Labour, the union has 460 members comprising operators, maintainers, and some personnel of the Newmont Ahafo North mine and Newmont Ahafo South project as well as the Zijin Golden Ridge.

The union also opened its national secretariat in Sunyani.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony in Sunyani on the theme “Partnering for progress: shaping the future for industrial relations”, Mr Victor Asare Gyapong, the Extractive Director of the EIWUG said the union was officially registered on June 2, 2022.

He said it was established in pursuance of the Section 84 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) and to provide dedicated representation for workers in the nation’s mining sector, it worked to further protect its member.

Mr Gyapong urged the members to build their capabilities by developing a robust knowledge base that would aid in negotiations and influence their operations and fostered strong partnerships too.

Mr Ebbin Abaka-Yankson, the National Chairman of the Union said also worked to promote a decent work environment, prioritised sustainable and inclusive training and ensured that collective bargaining aligned with business continuity.

He affirmed the EIWUG’s dedication to foster trust, enhance productivity and promote a mining industry where dignity, safety, equity, and mutual benefit were not merely optional but essential as well.

Mr Justice Fenteng, the Newmont Ahafo North Mine Manager said the union was now a key stakeholder and urged them to contribute meaningfully towards addressing labour concerns.

Other executives of the union comprise Mr David Adu Siaw, the National Vice Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofori Danquah, the National Coordinator of Operations, Mr Benard Asuh, the National Trustee, and Mr Michael Ampadu, the National Chaplain.

Source: GNA