Health Minister urges reforms in hospital management

Mr. Kwanbena Mintah Akandoh, minister of health has called for better maintenance culture and resource management in healthcare facilities nationwide.

Speaking at the inauguration of new boards for teaching hospitals and health institutions in Accra, he acknowledged the tough conditions under which health professionals work but stressed that improvements are achievable.

“I concede that our health professionals are working under challenging circumstances, but there are things within our control that I think we can do better,” he stated.

The minister expressed concern over deteriorating infrastructure observed during unannounced inspections.

“You go to hospitals—roofs are leaking, closets need fixing, tiles are missing—yet we generate internal funds. This must change,” he said.

Mr. Akandoh criticized facilities that prepared for ministerial visits instead of maintaining consistent standards, calling the practice “unacceptable.”

He proposed dedicating a percentage of internally generated funds to infrastructure maintenance.

Regarding medical equipment management, the Minister questioned current procurement practices.

“I am still soliciting an explanation. I have not been convinced why the government procures medical equipment, but when it becomes faulty or obsolete, the government must find money to fix or replace them.”

Mr. Akandoh also raised concerns about increasing medical negligence cases leading to costly financial settlements.

‘We don’t have the money to even buy equipment. We don’t have the money to buy simple things, but we are paying debt,” he noted.

On emergency healthcare, Mr. Akandoh emphasised the need to follow protocols against turning away patients due to the “no bed syndrome.”

“No patient should be turned away once brought to the hospital. But we do it. It happens,” he said.

The Minister urged collaboration to address these challenges, stating, “We can share ideas to begin to block these meetings so that at the end of the day, we have quality healthcare delivery in this country.”

He inaugurated boards for the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Food and Drugs Authority, and Korle-bu, Komfo Anokye, Tamale, Cape Coast, Sunyani, and Ho Teaching Hospitals.

Source: GNA