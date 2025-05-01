Minister inaugurates GRA Board, charges members to bolster domestic revenue mobilisation

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister for Finance, has inaugurated the newly constituted Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Accra.

The Minister tasked the members with the critical responsibility of strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation amid the country’s current fiscal challenges.

Dr. Forson, speaking at the inauguration, expressed his gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, for assembling what he described as a “distinguished team of esteemed and accomplished individuals” to steer the affairs of the GRA.

“You assume this mantle at a time when the government faces significant fiscal constraints, with tight financing conditions, limited access to the capital market following the debt restructuring programme, and dwindling project and programme grants from development partners,” he said

Dr. Forson emphasised that in the face of these constraints, the government’s number one fiscal priority for 2025 and the medium term was to optimise domestic revenue mobilisation.

He revealed that the government had programmed to increase revenue collection by at least 0.6 percentage points of GDP each year, targeting a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 per cent of GDP by 2025 and reducing the external debt service-to-revenue ratio from 28 per cent in 2022 to 18 per cent by 2028.

He cited the recent withdrawal of USAID funding amounting to over $78 million in health and $156 million in economic growth and education programmes as a stark reminder of the need for a resilient domestic revenue system.

Dr. Forson outlined several strategic focus areas for the new Board and GRA management.

These include accelerating the modernisation of the Authority’s operations, building a culture of integrity, combating smuggling, reforming internal operations, and fostering closer collaboration with the Ministry of Finance’s Revenue Policy Division.

“The Ghanaian public must have unwavering confidence in GRA’s commitment to fairness and ethical conduct,” he said.

He said revenue lost through corruption translates to unbuilt schools, unpaved roads, and lives adversely affected by inadequate healthcare and poor sanitation.

He called for the implementation of a mandatory rotation policy for GRA officers after two years in a given position to reduce collusion risks, broaden professional experience, and strengthen organisational performance.

The Minister announced plans to sign a performance bonus Memorandum of Understanding with the Commissioner-General, witnessed by the heads of Domestic Tax and Customs.

He reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to supporting the GRA Board and management in delivering on their mandate.

“Let us remember that every tax cedi collected and every integrity-driven decision made brings us closer to building the prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant Ghana We All Want Together,” he said.

