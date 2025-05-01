Communication Ministry probes cyber breach affecting 5,700 MTN customers 

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations is to investigate a cyber breach that has affected some 5,700 MTN customers in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ministry said it was collaborating with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), National Communications Authority (NCA), and Data Protection Commission (DPC) to assess the potential breach.

It said the joint effort would determine the extent of the breach and implement measures to protect customer data.

“The Ministry is working to establish if there are any breaches on the part of the Mobile Network Operator, “the statement said.

The Ministry stated that affected customers would be contacted in accordance with data protection laws.

It urged the public to remain calm as efforts continue to resolve the issue and provide timely updates.

Source: GNA