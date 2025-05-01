You demand your rights but shying away from responsibilities – PURC

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has observed with concern that some utility consumers in Ghana are quick to demand their rights from utility service providers, but shy away from performing their responsibilities.

It, however, said quality utility service provision, such as uninterrupted water and electricity supply, depended on the availability of finances through the prompt payment for the services provided.

Mr Abdul-Wadud Ali, the Upper West Regional Manager of PURC, observed in Wa during its Regulatory Centre programme in pursuance of the Upper West Regional 2025 theme of the Commission, “Collaborative Regulation for Strategic Positioning”.

The programme was to enable the PURC to engage its stakeholders in the region, the media, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), on its mandate and other regulatory issues in the utility service provision.

It was also to create a fraternal relationship with the media for easy access to information from the PURC regarding utility service provision to enable them to better educate the public on the service provision.

Mr Ali added that though utility consumers complained about the quality of the service provision, some of them failed to pay their bills, which affected service provision.

“So, if we want to always keep them on their toes, we need to also educate ourselves that we need to pay our dues, and we need to stay away from illegal collections.

When we do these things, then we can demand the quality of service all of us want”, he explained.

The PURC reported that in the first quarter of 2025, it received 247 complaints against the Northern Electricity Distribution (NEDCo) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the region, with all complaints resolved.

Out of the 247 complaints, 218, representing 88 per cent, were directed to NEDCo, while the 29 complaints, representing 12 per cent, were directed to GWL, but no complaint was lodged against consumers within the year under review.

The 247 complaints received in the first quarter of 2025 saw a 13 per cent reduction in the 285 complaints received within the same period in 2024.

Mr Solomon Danso of the GWL mentioned non-payment of water bills by consumers, illegal mining along the Black Volta and illegal connections and meter bypasses as some major challenges it faced in water production and supply in the region.

Other challenges he mentioned were damage to pipelines during construction works, water meters and safety valve theft, erratic electricity supply and limited mains extension.

Mr Danso announced that about 7,000 customers were expected to be connected to the water supply this year at a concessional rate to bridge the inequality gap through grant support from development partners such as the World Bank and UNICEF.

Mr Ben Mahama of NEDCo expressed concern about some individuals posing as staff of the Company and duping unsuspecting customers.

He, therefore, urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected impostor to the Company or the security agencies.

He added that NEDCo also faced challenges such as theft of energy meters, service and overhead cables and disasters among others in their service provision.

Mr Mahama said, for instance, that NEDCo lost 64 high-tension poles through a rainstorm within a week in April 2025, which affected power supply to some communities in the region.

Source: GNA