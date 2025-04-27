Sunyani Teaching Hospital introduces ‘home care’ and 24-hour OPD services-CEO

The Management of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital (STH) has announced ‘home care’ and 24-hour Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services to meet the health demand needs of the growing population.

According to Dr Cardinal Newton, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, the initiative would further reduce pressure on the emergency services and bring healthcare service delivery to the doorsteps of clients.

“The OPD services used to close around 2000hours however our doctors and nurses’ strength have increased, and we can now operate all night for clients to access healthcare services”, he stated when the Parliament Select Committee visited the facility.

Led by Dr Sebastian Sandaare, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Daffiama Bussie/Issa Constituency in the Upper West Region, the Chairman of the Committee, the MPs were at the hospital to access the operations of the facility.

Dr Newton said plans were also far advanced for the hospital to roll out a digital application system for clients to book service online, saying “our clients will only have to book service online for our health workers to attend to them at the comfort of their homes”.

“We are highly optimistic that the new initiatives will improve service delivery and ease the growing pressure on the facility since it was elevated into a teaching hospital status”, he stated.

Prof Dr Titus Beyuo, the MP for Lambussie called on the government to expedite action for the establishment of the Medical School at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in line with the upgrade of the hospital.

That would also help more Ghanaians to study medicine and lessen the burden of families from sending them to pursue medicine and related courses abroad.

Mr Sandaare also assured the government readiness to tackle the challenges in the nation’s health sector to improve outcomes and commended the hospital management for their innovations, asking them to prioritise staff welfare as well.

Source: GNA