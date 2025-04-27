Court remands suspect over MoMo robbery

The Nalerigu District Court in the North-East Region has remanded into police custody a man who allegedly robbed a mobile money vendor of GH¢300,000.00 at Bunkpurugu.

Waliu Fazazi, with other accomplices at large, allegedly committed the crime on April 23, 2025.

Police, in briefing the Court, said investigations established that Fazazi approached the mobile money vendor under the pretext of withdrawing GH¢15,000.00.

Fazazi claimed the money was being sent by his brother but delayed due to network challenges.

During the process, two masked men, one of whom was armed, emerged and demanded the vendor’s bag containing the day’s proceeds.

They subsequently fired warning shots and fled the scene with the money on a motorbike, the court heard.

The accused was arraigned on Friday, April 25, and remanded into Police custody.

He is to reappear on May 9, 2025.

Source: GNA