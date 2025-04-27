Sunyani Paramount Chief lifts ban on offloading of yams in Sunyani markets

Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area has announced a lift on the ban on ‘offloading yams for sale’ at the various markets within the Traditional Area.

The Paramount Chief announced the lift in a statement issued by his office and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying yam sellers could now offload and sell yams in larger quantities at the various markets in Sunyani.

According to the statement, Nana Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area imposed the ban that “prevented the yam sellers from offloading yams within the Traditional Area”.

That implied that yam sellers in Sunyani could only sell the food stuff in small, but not in large quantities, a situation, the statement noted had contributed to scarcity of yams, and thereby making the price of the stuff expensive in Sunyani.

It explained that Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Korkor II however lifted the ban when some market women, mostly yam sellers paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Sunyani.

“During the meeting, the Omanhene publicly apologized to the yam sellers emphasizing that Sunyani Palace is a welcoming home for them, not a place of punishment”, it explained.

The statement said, “we recognized your hard work and the challenges you face in supporting your respective families”, saying “the atmosphere was filled with indescribable joy and happiness as the women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Korkor II”.

It stressed Odeefour Ogyeamansan Korkor II’s commitment to foster development within the Traditional Area saying, “the act of kindness and respect towards the market women is a crucial step in strengthening the local economy”.

“The moment not only restores dignity to the yam sellers but also signals a brighter future for the community as we work together for growth and prosperity”, the statement added.

Source: GNA