Ghana on course to reaching sustainable path – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is confident that Ghana will reach a Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 55 per cent by 2028, putting it on a sustainable path.

“If we have reached an agreement, it’s because those overall objectives are still on track. So the response is yes. Ghana is still on track to achieve those objectives,” said Mr Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana.

He was responding to a question at a roundtable with Ghanaian journalists during the 2025 IMF/World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington DC, USA, on Friday.

He attributed the country’s ability to reach debt sustainability to being on track in achieving targets under the ongoing $3 billion loan supported programme with the IMF, urging the country to adhere to programme objectives.

However, he said it was important for the Government to remain steadfast in implementing the programme as planned, by adhering to all reforms and objectives, especially as trade tensions could pose some risks.

Mr Roudet commended the Government for the high level of commitment and ownership of programme objectives, including the reinstatement of stronger fiscal rules and institutions, as well as authorisation by the Ministry of Finance before procurement.

He expressed optimism that the Fiscal Council that would have more teeth, be capable of assessing fiscal policy ex ante at the time a budget was being prepared and exposed to see whether the fiscal rule had been respected.

He expressed the hope that the economy would stabilise, as inflation went down and the deficit moved back on track with the programme objectives.

That would strengthen confidence in the Ghanaian economy, bolster investment and the role of the private sector, Mr Roudet said, adding that it would “not just be in one sector, but across the board.”

Source: GNA