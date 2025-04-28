Incentive packages needed to tackle staff attrition in health sector – Parliament

Dr Sebastian Sandaare, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has called for staff motivation to stem the growing brain drain and staff attrition in public health facilities.

Checks revealed that a number of health professionals resign, refuse postings and continue to the shores of the country in search of better conditions of service.

However, Dr Sandaare, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Daffiama Bussie/Issa Constituency in the Upper West Region said good incentives for health specialists, and nurses would help bring the situation under control.

The MP made the call when the Committee visited the Goaso Municipal Hospital in the Ahafo Region to get themselves abreast with the operations of the facility.

Dr Sandaare asked the management of the hospital and other public health facilities to motivate the health workers as the government did more to improve quality healthcare service delivery in the country.

Other members of the committee include Mr Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, the MP for Pru East and Professor Dr Titus Beyuo, the MP for Lambussie constituency.

Dr Sandaare said the government remained committed to tackling challenges in the health sector to meet the health demand needs of the populace, saying “we have taken note of some critical challenges in the sector, and we will present it to the government”.

Dr James Ankomah, the Medical Superintendent of the Goaso Municipal Hospital enumerated several challenges including inadequate oxygen plants confronting the facility and called for government intervention.

He said low remuneration and lack of incentive packages as well as expensive residential accommodation were also some of the critical challenges which needed to be tackled immediately to stem staff attrition.

Dr Ankomah also called for the construction of a Regional Hospital to meet the health needs of the growing population in the region.

Source: GNA