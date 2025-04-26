We remain committed to paying remunerative cocoa price despite challenges – COCOBOD CEO

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Ransford Anertey Abbey, has indicated that despite the myriad of challenges bedeviling the cocoa sector, COCOBOD remains committed to improving the living conditions of cocoa farmers across the country.

Speaking at a farmers’ rally held at Attronso in the Sefwi Bekwai District during his three-day maiden visit to the Western North Region, Dr. Ransford Abbey disclosed that plans were underway to review the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season.

This, he noted, is part of efforts to demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and attracting the younger generation to the sector.

“Despite our financial constraints, …..the management of COCOBOD is committed to offering cocoa farmers a better price for their produce,” he emphasized.

The COCOBOD CEO also used the opportunity to bemoan aging population of cocoa farmers, describing it as a threat to the long-term sustainability of the sector, he emphasized the importance of attracting youth into agriculture through modernization and innovation.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to modernize cocoa farming. By introducing advanced tools and equipment, we aim to make the sector more lucrative and appealing to young people,” he stated.

On climate change, he announced plans to prioritize irrigation systems on cocoa farms to mitigate the unpredictable rainfall patterns. He urged farmers to join cooperatives, which would allow COCOBOD to implement irrigation projects more effectively when rolled out.

“We cannot implement irrigation systems for individual farmers, it’s costly and access to water sources has been severely affected by illegal mining (galamsey). Cooperative farming is the way forward,” he explained.

He also disclosed that efforts to amend existing laws protecting cocoa trees will help to secure Ghana’s cocoa industry from environmental threats. He further said all relevant stakeholders are being involved in this painstaking process to achieve a more robust legal regime for crop protection.

“Cocoa farming is a source of generational wealth, we need laws to protect cocoa trees and stop the destruction caused by galamsey operators,” he said.

Dr. Abbey assured farmers of the timely supply of fertilizers and agrochemicals and called on all to support COCOBOD’s efforts at preventing the diversion of essential farming inputs.

“These inputs are procured with significant investment to reduce the burden on farmers. I will personally ensure that any misconduct or diversion is addressed and if anybody is found complicit in diversion, they will be held accountable,” he said.

He urged on all stakeholders within the cocoa value chain to unite and support his administration in revitalizing and sustaining the sector.

Dr. Abbey was accompanied by members of COCOBOD management during the tour.

Source: GNA