Minister tells Council to make University of Ghana a modern academic institution

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has urged the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the University of Ghana to put in place strategic strategies to make the institution globally competitive.

He charged the Council to intensify its mandates of training students who could stand the competitiveness of a fast-changing and complex world of work.

The Minister said this on Friday when he inaugurated a 19-member Governing Council of the University in Accra.

The University emerged first in Ghana, first in West Africa and fifth in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University ranking.

Mr Haruna commended it for the achievements and urged the Council to work assiduously to improve its standing in the world ranking.

“I want to assure this Council and the academic community that the government of President Mahama does not intend to micromanage the universities in the country,” he said.

“We will hold true to what the Constitution guarantees of academic freedom in the public universities.”

He said the government would later in the year operationalise the National Research Fund, with an amount of GH¢50 million allocated for its takeoff.

“The University must seek, through appropriate, legitimate public-private partnerships, to expand your infrastructure, both academic and residential, in order that you can grow and improve the student population,” he said.

He said the government would work through GetFund to increase investment in higher education to meet their mandates.

“There is still national poverty in foundational literacy and numeracy in Ghana. We need to work at it and improve foundational learning and outcomes in the country,” he said.

The Minister encouraged Mr Maradona Adjei Yeboah, the President of the Student Representative Council of UG, and a member of the Council, to use persuasive approaches in resolving their legitimate concerns and maintain industrial peace and harmony on campus.

He reiterated the exemption of public universities from the government’s suspension of post-retirement contracts.

Dr Callistus Mahama, the Secretary to the President, on April 2, 2025, declared the immediate suspension of all post-retirement contract appointments for retired public service staff nationwide.

Mrs Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew Appiah-Oppong, the Chairperson of the Council, commended President Mahama for the confidence reposed in them to serve the country.

She pledged to continue with the spirit of commitment and integrity to meet their terms of reference.

She pledged to deepen partnerships, which would help anchor their work on transparency, accountability and inclusivity and promote equity and fairness in the university environment.

The members include Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana; Naa Dr Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana; and Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, Senior Lecturer, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Minister also inaugurated the Governing Council of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and a committee to work out modalities for implementing the government’s professional teacher licensing.

Source: GNA