Ghana to become first country in Africa to issue FLEGT licence by June 30 – Minister

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing partnership with the European Union (EU) towards ensuring sustainable forest governance.

The Minister announced that Ghana was on track to issuing its first Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Licence by June 30, this year.

This, he said, would make Ghana the first country in Africa and the second in the world to achieve the feat.

Mr Buah made this known in Accra on Friday when the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, paid a courtesy call on him.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the EU and explore further collaboration areas.

Mr Buah acknowledged the EU’s critical role in Ghana’s external trade, describing the EU as one of Ghana’s most significant trading partners, which accounted for approximately 14 per cent of trade volumes in 2022.

Regarding the implementation of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement, ratified by Parliament in 2009, the Minister noted that Ghana had made substantial progress in strengthening forest governance systems.

“All is set for the issuance of Ghana’s first FLEGT Licence. The only outstanding task is the ratification of a second batch of Timber Utilization Contracts (TUCs), which we expect Parliament to address after the Easter break,” Mr Buah stated.

Looking ahead, the Minister emphasised key areas for strengthening cooperation, including investments in logistics, capacity building, and technology to aid the deployment of the Wood Tracking System and the Ghana Legality Assurance System.

He also urged the EU to assist in developing large-scale commercial plantations and the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative.

Additionally, the Minister emphasised other areas that required assistance, including logistical support in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, land reclamation, restoration of polluted water bodies, and technical aid to modernise the timber industry.

The Minister also highlighted the need for climate financing to promote sustainable forest management and expressed gratitude to the EU for its continued support to Ghana’s natural resources and environmental sector and looked forward to a stronger and more fruitful partnership in the future.

Mr Razaaly on his part, affirmed the EU’s continuous support to Ghana as critical trading partner.

Source: GNA