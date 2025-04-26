Minority Caucus condemns alleged killings in Binduri

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus on the Gender, Children, and Social Welfare Committee of Parliament has expressed profound sorrow and dismay over the recent alleged killing of a woman and her four children by unknown gunmen in Benguri, a suburb in the Binduri District in the Upper East Region.

“We unequivocally condemn this heinous act, which constitutes not only a gross violation of the rights to life, safety, and dignity, but also a direct assault on women and children—the most vulnerable members of our society,” a statement issued by the Caucus on Friday and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

It noted that the government’s alleged persistent inaction and lack of a comprehensive security response strategy had led to a grave breakdown of law and order in the region.

“The government’s persistent inaction… constitutes a serious infraction of its obligations to safeguard the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children,” it said.

As a result, the Minority Caucus demanded deployment of specialized protection units trained in civilian and child protection and the establishment of a humanitarian relief framework to support affected women and children.

“The lives lost in Binduri are a painful reminder of what happens when leadership fails in its most basic responsibility of protecting its people,” the statement emphasised.

According to the Caucus, the incident highlights the need for urgent action to address the protracted Bawku conflict and its spillover effects on surrounding communities.

Source: GNA