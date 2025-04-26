Mahama declares July 1 as National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day

President John Dramani Mahama has declared July 1, 2025, which is Ghana’s Republic Day, as the official National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day.

He made the announcement when he formally inaugurated the Committee for National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day at the Presidency in Accra, tasking them to coordinate the event.

The declaration of July 1 as a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day by the President is in fulfillment of his campaign promise to Ghanaians.

The National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day Planning Committee, which is under the Chairmanship of Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah of the Office of the President, is a dedicated body tasked with coordinating a National Day of Reflection, thanksgiving, and prayer.

Among the Committee Members are Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, the General Overseer Ultimate Charismatic Centre.

President Mahama in his remarks, expressed gratitude to God for the peace and stability of the nation.

“Today I address you not only as your President but as a fellow Ghanaian, grateful to the Almighty God for his continued mercy upon our land and our people,” President Mahama stated.

“We’ve gathered here today as a nation united by faith, hope, and a shared destiny to inaugurate a sacred initiative that reflects the soul of our nation,” he said.

President Mahama said: “Let this be a day when we gather as families and communities in our churches, our mosques, our temples, and our homes to lift up our voices in gratitude and hope to the almighty God”.

“It must be a day when we honor God, not just for what he has given us, but for who he is, our protector, our provider, and our peace giver,” President Mahama said.

He stated that in an era that was marked by division, disaster, and despair, Ghana remained by the grace of God an oasis of peace, stability, and spiritual unity.

“This peace is not accidental. It is the result of committed leadership, communal resilience, and above all, the steadfast prayers and supplications of a faithful nation,” President Mahama stated.

He noted that the event was not merely a ceremonial gesture; saying it was a deliberate and solemn recognition that the national journey must be grounded not only in its economic plans and political reforms, but also in spiritual discipline and divine direction.

Quoting from the Bible, the President said: “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it”.

He said likewise, the Holy Quran teaches that “whatever misfortune befalls you; it is because of what your hands have earned, and he pardons much”.

The President said these sacred words from both books of Scripture remind Ghanaians that without God’s guidance, their best efforts might fall short.

He said July 1 had long symbolised Ghana’s attainment of status as a proud and sovereign republic and was popularly called Republic Day.

“Today, we give it a new meaning, designating it also as a day on which Ghanaians across faiths and generations will pause to give thanks, to intercede for the nation, and to seek divine wisdom for our collective future”.

The President stated that Ghana’s development as a nation must rest on a foundation of faith, morality and accountability.

“If we are to conquer the many challenges confronting us, like unemployment, economic hardship, moral decay, environmental degradation, we must do more than just debate and legislate. We must also pray. We must humble ourselves before God and commit our plans to him,” President Mahama said.

He urged Ghanaians to therefore pray for the nation’s children that they may be guided in truth and equipped for a future of promise and called for prayers for the nation’s youth that they might find meaningful work and reject the temptations of despair.

“Let us pray for our men and women in uniform that they may serve with courage and compassion and pray for our teachers, doctors, our farmers, nurses, artisans, that the work of their hands may prosper our nation,” he said.

He also called for prayers for the leadership of the nation to serve with humility and reverence to God and for the citizens to choose justice over corruption, peace over conflict, and unity over division.

The President said one of Ghana’s greatest blessings was the harmony with which they practice their diverse faiths.

“Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, we worship differently, but we work together as one people. This is a national treasure that we must never take for granted”.

President Mahama said the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day must be a legacy, a sacred pause in the national calendar that generations to come to celebrate; stating that “a day when Ghana does not cry out in fear but rejoices in faith”.

Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a Presidential Staffer and Chair of the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Committee, on behalf of the members of the Committee, expressed gratitude to the President for the honour done them.

He also pledged that they would deliver on the task given to them.

