Political parties to demonstrate against suspension of Ghana Chief Justice

Some five political parties have declared their intentions to embark on a nationwide demonstration on Monday, May 5, 2025, to protest the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

According to the parties the protest was in defense of the country’s Constitutional order and the independence of the judiciary.

The parties are the New Patriotic Party, Liberal Party of Ghana, National Democratic Party, People’s National Party, and Ghana Union Movement.

A statement issued by the parties on Friday said the decision was made during an emergency meeting held on Thursday, April 24.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo on Tuesday, April 22, after a prima facie case was established in relation to three separate petitions calling for her removal.

The decision was made under Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, with consultations with the Council of State with a five-member committee being formed to probe the allegations.

The statement condemned the suspension, calling it a “direct assault on judicial independence.”

It alleged that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had consistently intimidated the Judiciary, referencing past events.

It said the protest was a clarion call to all citizens to “stand for justice, defend democracy, and protect the constitutional order,” adding that: “We will not allow political power to erode the foundations of our republic.”

It said Ghanaians would not sit idle “while the independence of the judiciary was dismantled,” indicating that the time had come for all well-meaning political parties, civil society groups, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal Council, religious groups and patriotic citizens to rise in protest the suspension.

“This nationwide demonstration is not about politics; it is about principle,” the statement said.

Source: GNA