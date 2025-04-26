Ghana assures investors of stable macroeconomy at Spring Meetings

Ghana’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings has assured investors of a stable macroeconomic environment to support their business growth and higher investment returns.

This was at a high-level engagement with global investors on the sidelines of the meetings in Washington, DC, United States of America (USA).

The delegation, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Finance Minister, had Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG), and Mr Seth Terkper, Presidential Advisor on the Economy on board.

They engaged key stakeholders on the country’s deliberate economic recovery strategy and progress under the IMF programme, and future investment prospects, promising a stable macroeconomic environment for all businesses and investors.

They also presented an integrated effort on Ghana’s economic reset agenda and restoration of market confidence against the backdrop of recent years of macroeconomic challenges and sovereign debt restructuring.

Dr Forson reiterated the government’s commitment to prudent fiscal management, supported by robust reforms in public financial management, tax administration, and expenditure controls.

“The 2025 Budget marks a turning point. It is about restoring fiscal responsibility, ensuring debt sustainability, and fostering inclusive growth through job creation and social protection,” he said.

Governor Asiama, on his part, said the Central Bank would continue with prudent inflation-targeting policy and monetary tightening stance, to ensure currency stability and improve reserve buffers.

He reaffirmed the Bank’s resolve to maintaining price stability while supporting financial system resilience and growth.

Mr Terkper underscored the importance of credibility and transparency in rebuilding trust with the investor community.

“Our actions are deliberate and structured to align with long-term economic transformation. Ghana is open for business,” he said.

The presentation showcased Ghana’s macroeconomic progress, including a rebound in GDP growth to 5.7 per cent in 2024, declining inflation, and a debt-to-GDP ratio on track to fall below 55 per cent by end-2025.”

The team also spotlighted key structural reforms, such as the operationalisation of the single treasury account for the energy sector and amendments to the Public Financial Management (PFM) and Procurement Acts to curb arrears and inefficiencies.

Investors were updated on the status of Ghana’s debt restructuring, with over 93 per cent of eligible public debt already restructured, a milestone, the delegation noted, positioned Ghana for positive credit rating reviews and eventual re-entry into the international capital market.

The investor dialogue also provided an opportunity for Ghana to reinforce its reform agenda and assure creditors of its commitment to sustained macroeconomic stability and growth.

Source: GNA