Businessman in court accused of defrauding Finnish retiree of more than GH¢200,000

A businessman accused of defrauding a Finland retiree of GH¢204,115.21 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Raymond Ofomala, 36, allegedly posed as a lawyer and prosecutor who could recover the retiree’s money lost to a romance scam but ended up defrauding her instead.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences and obtaining an electronic payment medium falsely, Ofomala pleaded not guilty.

Presiding Judge Isaac Addo granted him bail at GH¢250,000 with two sureties and ordered him to deposit his passport at the court registry.

Ofomala is expected to reappear on May 20, 2025.

Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that the complainant, Marianne Kertain Elisabet Westerholm, a Finland resident, had lost $102,500 to a romance scam between 2019 and 2022.

In March 2024, Ofomala allegedly emailed her, posing as Frank Owusu, and claimed some Ghanaians and Nigerians had been arrested for defrauding elderly women online.

He stated that among them was one Eric Yaw Nartey, who had defrauded her under the alias Albert Lambert.

Referring to himself as “the State prosecutor,” Ofomala assured Westerholm he was working to confiscate Nartey’s assets and reimburse her.

The prosecution said convinced by the false representation, she provided the requested details.

Chief Inspector Lawer said Ofomala then demanded money to facilitate the reimbursement process.

Between July 30 and August 22, 2024, Ofomala allegedly collected GH¢204,115.24 through two personal MTN mobile money accounts and an MTN merchant number.

His repeated demands raised suspicions, prompting Westerholm to stop responding and report the matter to the police.

During interrogation, Ofomala admitted the offence and said his Nigerian associate, Godwin, introduced him to Westerholm.

Investigations revealed Godwin had previously defrauded Westerholm using the alias Albert Lambert, posing as a doctor on a special mission in Yemen, and collected $102,500 through romance scams.

The prosecution said police impounded a Toyota Vitz with registration number GS 743-22, suspected to have been acquired with proceeds from the crime.

