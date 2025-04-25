More than 6,000 graduate from University of Education, Winneba

A total of 6,769 students are graduating from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in the Second Session of the 29th Congregation, which began on Wednesday, April 23 and will end on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The graduating students are made up 2,769 males and 4,000 females including postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma students who successfully completed their various programmes of study at the university and its study centres.

Of the number, postgraduates account for 7.4 percent (503 graduates) with notable awards including 28 PhDs, 164 M-Phil, 151 M.Ed. and 95 PGDE.

In the first-degree category which formed the bulk with 5,958 graduates representing 88.0 percent, 220 obtained first class, 1,427 had second class upper and 2,182 had second class lower.

There were 308 diploma awards, representing 4.6 percent with three distinctions, 150 credits and 155 passes.

On Wednesday 23, students from campuses at Accra Academy, Accra ATTRACO, Accra St John’s Grammar, Accra Wesley Girls, Asamankese, Assin Fosu, Cape Coast, Sogakope, Odumasi Krobo, Teshie Military Academy and Tema graduated.

On Thursday April 24, the Dambai, Ho, Denu,Ejisu, Koforidua, Fofu Adjei Senior High School-Fawoade, Kumasi-AAMUSTED, Kumasi Islamic Senior High School, Mampong-AAMUSTED, Nkawkaw and Obuasi will graduate.

Kasoa, Hohoe, Jachie-Pramso, Enchi, Axim, Bechem, Atebubu, Pusiga, Tamale NOBISCO and Yendi students will graduate on Friday, April 25.

On Saturday April 26, the climax of the congregation, Winneba, Dormaa Ahenkro, Offinso, Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Debiso, Sekondi, Sunyani, Tarkwa, Navorongo, Techiman as well as School of Graduate Studies will graduate.

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, UEW Vice Chancellor, stated that the hard work, resilience and dedication by their 2024 graduating class had yielded positive results.

The VC applauded policies that promoted access, equality, digital transformation and capacity building within the sector.

He said: “These efforts are empowering institutions like UEW to break new grounds in producing skilled, ethical and future-ready graduates.”

” On behalf of the university community, I express our sincerest appreciation for government’s support and we reaffirm our commitment to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to advance Ghana’s developmental agenda through quality education,” he stated.

Prof Mitchual announced that the university was established in 1992, with a noble and clear mandate at training professional educators to spearhead the nation’s drive towards quality education at all levels.

“Over the years, the university has grown into Ghana’s premier institution for teacher education with campuses in Winneba and Ajumako, as well as numerous Distance Education study centres across the country, bringing education closer to communities and making learning flexible and accessible, ” he added.

Source: GNA