UNDP and University of Ghana sign MoU to launch digital innovation hub

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ghana (UG) to promote youth empowerment through innovation, digital skills, and entrepreneurship.

The initiative, known as the ‘University Innovation Pod (UniPod),’ will establish a digital innovation centre to train youth in five key areas: Agritech, Fintech, Retailtech, Health, and Edutech, enabling them to create and develop tools and applications.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor, UG, said that the project aligned with the university’s five strategic priorities, including transformative student experiences and impactful research.

She said that UG’s commitment to digital innovation led to the creation of a research, innovation, and development directorate focused on making innovation a reality.

She added that the directorate was passionate about youth development and had implemented student venture support programmes over the years.

Prof. Amfo welcomed UNDP’s support, describing it as timely.

“I think that the UNDP has come at the right time to join us to empower the youth in this country and beyond so that we can support them build up their digital skills,” she said.

She said that the UniPod would benefit not only UG students but also those from other institutions nationwide, with government involvement through the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

Madam Ahunna Eziakonwa, Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, noted that technological knowledge was crucial for countries to withstand global disruptions.

She stressed that Africa’s path to industrialization depends on bridging the gap between academia and industry.

She also criticised the insufficient investment in universities to support these connections, pointing to the successful partnership between Stanford University and Silicon Valley in the U.S. as a model.

Madam Eziakonwa pointed out that academia-industry collaboration was not new to Africa, referencing Sankore University and past innovations in Timbuktu, Mali.

She expressed optimism about UG and the government’s efforts to establish UniPod, praising the political will demonstrated in advancing the initiative as a critical factor in national development.

Source: GNA