Police arrest suspect in the Abuakwa murder case

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old taxi driver suspected to be involved in the murder of a young woman at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Robert Kwabena Boamah, 34, was arrested from his hideout at Namong, near Offinso, on Wednesday April 23, 2025, upon a tip-off.

A statement signed by DSP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, and issued in Kumasi, said the suspect after the arrest was found to be very weak and upon interrogation, he confessed to drinking a bottle of weedicide in an attempt to take his own life after killing the lady, identified as Dorothy Owusu Annor.

According to the statement, on Monday, April 21, 2025, the Police received a distress call from the Tanoso Electoral area in the Kwadaso Municipality, reporting that the body of a young woman had been found near the Mighty Jesus Educational Complex, at Dominase, near Abuakwa.

A team of police officers were dispatched to the scene, where the deceased was identified by family members as Dorothy Owusu Annor, also known as Maa Abena, aged 23.

The body was carefully examined and found with multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary investigations also uncovered an abandoned Opel Astra taxicab with registration number AS8575-Y, with its ignition key on it at the scene. Further investigation established that the abandoned vehicle belonged to the suspect, Robert Kwabena Boamah, who was later tracked down and arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to committing the crime.

According to the statement, after his arrest, the suspect appeared weak and upon further questioning, he confessed to attempting to take his own life by drinking a bottle of weedicide.

He was immediately taken to the Abuakwa Polyclinic, where he received treatment and was subsequently discharged.

The statement said efforts were currently underway to arraign the suspect before the court to face justice.

The Ashanti Regional Police command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and will continue to pursue justice for victims of violent crime, the statement concluded.

Source: GNA