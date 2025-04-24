Rule of law should guide Committee reviewing petitions against Chief Justice – GBA 

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has urged the Committee reviewing the petitions against the Chief Justice to be guided by time tested tenets of the Rule of Law.

The Association said it was expected that people who play even the minutest role in this process would bear in mind Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution on the exercise of discretion and will act in a manner that safeguards and enhances the independence and image of the Judiciary.

A statement issued in Accra and signed jointly by Mrs Efua Ghartey, National President and Kwaku Gyau Baffour, National Secretary, GBA, said, the GBA recognises the constitutional prescriptions for the removal of the Chief Justice under Article 146 (6) to (10) of the Constitution, and mindful of the fact that presently, the entire matter is sub Judice.

It said over the past two months, the General Council of the GBA had been closely monitoring developments on the process for the removal of the Chief Justice which has culminated in her suspension by the President.

The statement said on March 27, 2025, when the General Council met, three petitions had been submitted for the removal of the Chief Justice and two cases had been instituted at the Supreme Court challenging the procedure that had been triggered for the removal of the Chief Justice, with subsequent applications for injunction of the said process.

The GBA is mindful of the provisions of Article 146 (6) and (7) of our 1992 Constitution, which detail the process for the removal of the Chief Justice.

It said the GBA also noted the provisions of Article 146 (8), (9) and (10) which indicate that the sittings of the Committee shall be held in camera and the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, may suspend the Chief Justice.

It said the GBA shall carry out its mandate to defend, strengthen and enhance confidence in the justice delivery system in Ghana.

According to the statement, GBA shall remain the conscience of society, the voice of the voiceless and act to safeguard the Rule of Law and uphold the Constitution of the Republic which embodies the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ghana.

It said per the Constitution, Code of Ethics and Regulations of the GBA, the Association concerned itself with matters affecting the Legal Profession.

Source: GNA