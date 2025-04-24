I’ll lead by example – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that he will l lead the country by example.

Speaking at the maiden Four-Day Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme Retreat at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, President Mahama reaffirmed his own commitment to work hard to transform Ghana’s economy.

“I’ll lead by example. I will stay true to the values I am asking of you. Discipline, transparency, and accountability,” the President told the Ministers.

“And please remember, when any of us fall short, I will not hesitate to act. Ghana deserves nothing less. Let us leave here with renewed determination. Let us work not for applause but for results. Let us leave with honour.”

“And let us remember always that the true measure of our success will be the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind.”

President Mahama said the retreat with its theme Re-Imagining Leadership in a Reset Ghana”, was more than symbolic.

“It is a call to action. We are not here simply to orient Ministers. We’re here to shape a collective mindset, a shared vision for leadership that is people-centered, that is innovative, transparent, and that is transformational.”

The President reminded the Ministers that the destiny of their Party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their future success depends on the legacy that this current administration would establish.

“And so, we must give it our all. We must work together to make our party’s future successful,” he stated.

The President said his Administration would pursue bold reforms through initiatives like the 24-Hour Economy and the Big Push.

He noted that these would create jobs, expand infrastructure, boost productivity, and position Ghana as a leader not only in West Africa but in Africa.

He reiterated that to do this, they must attract investment, both local and international.

“We must build trust. We must be a government that investors believe in, that the private sector can partner with, and that the Ghanaian people can count on,” President Mahama said.

He said they must leverage their comparative advantages to build prosperity for their people.

“And this is why this retreat includes critical conversations not just amongst ourselves as ministers but also with the private sector and development partners because we cannot walk this journey alone,” President Mahama said.

He said development today requires strong collaboration, innovative financing, and shared responsibility; saying, “we must also be clear-eyed about the broader context”.

President Mahama said the world was changing rapidly and that global power dynamics were shifting; as well as climate change, which was threatening livelihoods.

The President said terrorism was creeping into the West Africa sub-region and that Aid was also declining, whereas the multilateral system was under pressure.

He said in all these, Ministers and Government appointees must work to make their dear nation Ghana rise.

“We must play our part in defending multilateralism, promoting peace, and advancing the African agenda,” President Mahama said.

“We must take our place not as passive recipients of charity but as co-creators of a more equitable global order.

“And this is why we must train and nurture leaders within and beyond government who understand the stakes and can rise to the moment.”

Commenting on the structure of the ministerial retreat, President Mahama said the session on Cabinet and Government orientation were essential; declaring that they would guide them in understanding not only how to execute their mandates but how to work as a team.

“Government is a collective enterprise. Success depends on not just individual performance but on how we align our efforts across the sectors,” the President said.

“I want each of you to leave this retreat with a clarity of purpose and with the humility to keep learning. This job is not about knowing it all. It is about listening. It is about engaging. It is about adapting. And eventually, it’s about delivering.”

President Mahama thanked the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its continued partnership with Ghana and for its instrumental role in making Ministerial Retreat possible.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who was the guest speaker at the event urged President Mahama to invest more in Ghana’s educational sector as part of efforts to accelerate the nation’s socioeconomic development.

“If we must move Africa forward, then Ghana must move forward.”

Source: GNA