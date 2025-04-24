Ghana government introduces 24-hour passport service with door-to-door delivery

The government has announced plans to introduce a 24-hour passport service with door-to-door delivery starting April 28, 2025.

The initiative, aligned with the government’s 24-hour economy policy, seeks to improve convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction by facilitating secure passport deliveries directly to applicants’ doorsteps.

At a press briefing on the chip-embedded passport rollout in Accra, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa advised applicants to provide accurate addresses and contact details for smooth delivery.

“In partnership with reputable courier providers, the Ministry guarantees secure and reliable passport distribution both in Ghana and abroad,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that the government intends to lower the cost of an ordinary passport (32-page booklet) from GH₵500 to GH₵350.

“This represents a 30 percent reduction from the current price of an ordinary passport, making it more accessible to Ghanaian citizens,” he noted.

He explained that efforts to secure Parliamentary approval for the reduction by amending the Fees and Charges Act have begun, adding, “I am hopeful that when Parliament resumes in a few weeks, this process will be completed.”

Mr. Ablakwa disclosed that the government plans to implement e-Tracking services, enabling citizens to monitor the passport application and delivery process.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in passport services for all citizens,” he stated.

Source: GNA