SIC Insurance PLC pays GH¢1.54m claim to GCB Bank

SIC Insurance PLC has paid an insurance claim of GH¢1,541,446.19 to GCB Bank PLC.

The claim fell under GCB’s Blanket Policy.

Presenting a cheque to the bank’s Mr. Socrates Afram, Deputy Managing Director (Finance), at a brief ceremony at GCB Bank’s Head office in Accra on Monday, Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng, the Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, expressed his appreciation to the bank for its continued business relations with SIC Insurance PLC over the years.

He reminded the business and insurance communities that SIC Insurance PLC is stable, financially strong and pays claims on time, and therefore urged them to prioritise doing business with SIC.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng said apart from the bullet payment made to GCB Bank, SIC Insurance PLC recently paid over a million dollars ($1m) in claims to a client in Accra and seven hundred and eighty thousand dollars ($780,000) to another company in Tema.

“At SIC Insurance PLC, we value our relationship with GCB Bank, we take our promises seriously as our promises are sacred. “Continue to stand by us and when bad times come, we will chase you with your cheque to come and present it to you”, he said.

For his part, Mr. Socrates Afram, the Deputy Managing Director (Finance) of GCB Bank PLC, said the Bank cherishes its relationship with SIC, adding that it has been mutually beneficial to the two institutions.

Source: GNA