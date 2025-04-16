AMA calls for review of fumigation contract with Zoomlion

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Monday raised concerns about the government’s fumigation contract with the Jospong Group of Companies, operators of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, citing a lack of consultation and transparency.

Madam Florence Kuukyi, Director of Public Health, AMA emphasised the need for a review to ensure accountability.

She said: “We want a review and repackaging of the SIP contract so that we, the implementers, actors, will also have a say in it.”

Madam Kuukyi stated during a working visit engagement with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources in Accra.

“Whatever they are doing, our faces are following them. If they are doing it right, we will know. If they are not doing it right, we will know,” she added.

She expressed frustration over the current process, where contracts were signed without involving key actors within the assemblies.

“All these contracts are always signed at the blind side of the implementers… They don’t involve us in whatever they do. They only bring you a report to sign as a witness,” Madam Kuukyi noted.

This isn’t the first time Zoomlion’s contracts have faced scrutiny.

In 2017, investigations revealed that 11 Jospong companies, including Zoomlion, were single sourced for a GH¢98 million fumigation contract without adequate consultation with local assemblies.

Some assembly officials allegedly claimed they were unaware of the companies supposed to undertake the exercise in their areas.

Source: GNA