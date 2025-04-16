Quarry Operators appeal for review of regulatory fee payment of US dollars to Ghana cedis

The Commercial Quarry Operators Association (COQUA) in Ghana, has appealed to the government to review regulatory fees imposed on them in US dollars to Ghana cedis to help reduce their operational costs.

The Association made the call at a day’s refresher training programme on best practices in quarry operations held in Bolgatanga on the theme; “Management and Best Practices in Quarry Operation”.

The forum was organised by COQUA in collaboration with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission and attracted members of the Association from Ashanti, North East, Upper East and Upper West Regions among others.

Alhaji Iddrisu Yeldza, Chairman of the Upper North branch of COQUA, stressed that the regulatory payment fees in dollars usually imposed on them by the government was not only affecting the operational cost of their business but was also affecting the growth of their business.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to review the payment from the dollar rates to Ghana Cedis for COQUA.

He reminded the government to consider that the Quarry industry contributed significantly to Gross Domestic Product of the country citing for instance government’s infrastructural development such as roads, health, education which depended hugely on the quarry industry.

He also appealed to investors to consider establishing a Quarry Industry in Sissala East and Sissala West Districts of the Upper West Region and stressed that “there is abundance of raw materials and ready market for the product there”.

Mr Jacob Labon, the Upper Quarry Manager, making a presentation on Operational Challenges of Quarries, stressed the need for the government to also consider decentralising the granting of permits to Quarry Operators.

He said the current process of obtaining permits from the Minerals Commission was cumbersome and brought about huge costs to Quarry Operators since they must travel to Accra to spend a few days there before being granted the permit.

Ms Georgina Dziwornu, Executive Secretary of the Association, appealed to the members of the Association to foster unity and oneness among themselves and told them that it was only through this, that they could form a vibrant front to advocate and lobby on issues affecting them.

She regretted that despite the huge role being played by the COQUA in the growth of the country it was not properly recognised by governments and called on government to factor the sector in its engagements and policies.

Source: GNA