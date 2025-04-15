World Bank to upscale Ghana’s renewable energy

The World Bank has pledged to increase Ghana’s renewable energy to ensure accessible, low emission, reliable and affordable electricity to businesses and individuals.

The Bank has also pledged support for initiatives to tackle perennial flooding in the country, including improvement in infrastructure development.

Mr Wencai Zhang, World Bank Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer (MDCAO), gave those assurances over the weekend when he visited some World Bank supported projects in the country.

He visited Africa’s largest single solar rooftop project, with a capacity of 16.82 MW, commissioned in July 2024 to provide a cleaner and more cost-effective source of power for businesses in the Tema Free Zone.

He also visited the drainage works and large-scale disaster risk and flood management, including the lower Odaw channel and Korle lagoon under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

These projects are to improve the management of flood risk and solid waste in the Odaw River Basin and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted communities within the Basin.

Mr Zhang ended his tour at the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Mausoleum Park successfully completed under the World Bank financed Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP).

Speaking with the management of LMI Holdings, managers of Africa’s largest single solar rooftop project, the World Bank Managing Director, said institution would continue to support sustainable and resilient infrastructure to generate social, economic benefits.

He was confident that the 16.82 megawatts rooftop solar project would reduce energy costs, improve energy sector efficiency, and help reduce emissions in the country.

“Looking ahead, we are going to work on another project to support the government’s efforts for industrialisation and more renewable energy development in the country. These new projects certainly can further bring our cooperation to a new level.” Mr Zhang said.

“We will not only bring the financing resources but also share global best practices on how other countries undertake the energy sector reform to help develop renewable energy, including rooftop solar energy,” he added.

Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, applauded the World Bank for the solar project, pledging the government’s full support to similar initiatives to the country’s energy mix.

He urged LMI Holdings to show interest in existing projects to provide the lowest possible price when it comes to solar energy, as the government planned to roll out an all-in-one solar system for streetlights.

Source: GNA