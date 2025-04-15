African Social Movements push for “borderless” Africa  

Social movements dedicated to the unification of the African Continent have called for the implementation of policies and agreements to make mobility possible for the purposes of work, study, and living conditions.

They said the creation of a “borderless Africa” would remove trade barriers, facilitate the free flow of goods and services, and enable the free movement of people across borders.

The African Social Movements made the call at the opening of the Third African Social Movements Baraza (conference) in Accra on Monday.

The three-day event assembled leaders and members of social movements from across Africa to foster solidarity, collaboration, and joint actions and strengthen the African social movements network.

The event, organised by the TrustAfrica, in partnership with the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), also identified common challenges and explored collective solutions.

Among the topics discussed were organising strategies, funding approaches, and building solidarity to address pressing issues.

African social movements are grassroots organisations and collective actions that aim to promote social justice, human rights, and community development in Africa.

Mr Ebrima Sall, the Executive Director of TrustAfrica, told journalists that it was difficult for Africans to travel within the continents, undermining the free flow of goods and people.

He called for the implementation of policies and agreements that would make mobility possible for purposes of work, study, and living conditions.

“We should make it easy for Africans to be able to connect with other Africans across the continent. Even if you have to ask for a visa, make it easy for people to be able to obtain a visa when they come on,” Mr Sall said.

He appealed to governments to listen to the messages by the social movements, support their work, and be more engaging to help find solutions to issues that affected the welfare of the people.

Madam Vera Abena Addo, the Programmes Officer at CDD-Ghana, said social movements played significant roles in promoting good governance and democracy and thus the need to support their survival.

She called for more collaboration between social movements and think tanks to advocate better conditions for the people of Africa among other political, social, and economic interventions.

“It is important that organisations like CDD, which are well established and have been doing this work for some time, need to work with social movements,” Madam Addo said.

Source: GNA