Goldbod invalidates all PMMC-issued gold licenses for individuals 

The Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod) announced Monday that all licenses issued by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) or the Minister of Mines to individuals for gold dealings are no longer valid.

The directive excludes large-scale mining companies.

A statement signed by Prince Kwame Minkah, Media Relations Officer of Goldbod, stated that the directive is pursuant to the Ghana Gold Board Act (ACT 1140), 2025, passed by Parliament on March 29, 2025, and assented to by the President on April 2, 2025.

It said Goldbod was now the sole buyer, seller, assayer, and exporter of gold from the licensed Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector.

The statement said no person other than the Goldbod was permitted to export ASM gold from Ghana.

“Also, no person other than the Goldbod or a licensed buyer or aggregator or service provider of the Goldbod is permitted to purchase or deal in gold in the country,” it said.

To ensure smooth transition and respect existing contractual obligations, the statement noted that gold purchases and exports by persons holding appropriate licenses issued by PMMC and/or the Minister Responsible for Mines are allowed until April 30, 2025.

Licensed gold buyers and entities purchasing gold from the local market must do so in Ghana cedis at a price based on the Bank of Ghana Reference Rate available here.

The statement encouraged Ghanaian individuals and companies whose licenses have expired, or anyone interested in dealing in gold to apply for a Goldbod license under the Ghana Gold Board Act (ACT 1140), 2025, starting April 22, 2025.

Applications can be submitted online through the Goldbod website or at the Licensing and Regulations office in Accra.

“All foreigners are hereby notified to exit the local gold trading market by April 30, 2025. Foreigners may, however, apply to Goldbod to buy or off-take gold directly,” it added.

Effective May 1, 2025, it will be a punishable offense to purchase or deal in gold without a license issued by the Ghana Gold Board.

Source: GNA