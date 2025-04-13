Emotional intelligence aids leaders in conflict management – Prof. Dartey-Baah

Professor Samuel Kwasi Dartey-Baah, Director of the Institutional Advancement Directorate at the University of Ghana, says leaders with strong emotional intelligence foster trust, resolve conflicts, and positively influence others.

Speaking at an inaugural lecture on “Dancing in the Boardroom: Leading with Groove, Balancing Tradition and Transformation in Ghana’s Leadership Landscape,” he explained that emotional intelligence in leadership enhances perceptions of effectiveness and improves job satisfaction.

“In Ghana’s organizational environment, where communal values and relationships often play a key role, emotional intelligence becomes essential in shaping workplace dynamics and fostering positive interpersonal relationships,” he noted.

The lecture was organized by the University of Ghana.

Prof. Dartey-Baah described leadership as an intricate dance requiring skills, strategies, and emotional intelligence to navigate dynamics.

He said Ghana’s leadership reflected a blend of historical traditions and modernization pressures.

“The concept of ‘dancing in the boardroom’ captures the essence of effective leadership as an art form, one that necessitates rhythm, flexibility, and awareness of the cultural and socio-political context in which it operates,” Prof. Dartey-Baah he stated.

He stressed that this metaphor illustrated the need for leaders to align decisions, communication, and actions, while balancing organizational objectives with the needs of employees, stakeholders, and communities.

Prof. Dartey-Baah shed light on the challenges facing corporate leadership in Ghana, shaped by the country’s colonial legacy, traditional governance systems, and the forces of globalization.

He underscored the importance of adaptive leadership, stating, “As leaders strive to align organizational goals with broader societal needs, they must embrace diversity, inclusivity, and resilience.”

Prof. Dartey-Baah stated that effective leadership in Ghana’s boardrooms required balancing the influence of historical traditions with the agility needed for transformation.

He explained that leading with groove meant adopting a leadership style that was fluid, emotionally resonant, and responsive to the needs of both followers and stakeholders.

“It is about bringing out the best in individuals and organizations, synchronizing their efforts toward achieving common goals while maintaining a harmonious work environment,” he added.

Prof. Dartey-Baah stressed that groove in leadership involves engaging employees emotionally, fostering positive contributions, higher productivity, and job satisfaction.

He connected leadership to Ubuntu values of shared humanity and interconnectedness.

“A leader who leads with groove recognizes the importance of both individual and group success, aligning personal aspirations with the organizational mission,” he explained.

He noted that as Ghana integrates with global markets, leaders must adapt organizations to meet modern business demands while preserving values vital to Ghanaian identity and success.

Source: GNA