We will improve your condition of service – Mahama assures military

President John Dramani Mahama, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to improving condition of service and welfare of the Ghanaian military.

“My dear military personnel and civilian staff, I am determined to systematically improve your conditions of service,” President Mahama stated in his address at the graduation of the Regular Career Course 63 of the Ghana Military Academy at Teshie, near Accra.

President Mahama by the powers vested in him by the Constitution of Ghana, as President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, grant the Graduating Officer Cadets of Regular Career Course 63, the President’s Commission into the Ghana Armed Forces.

He assured that the Government would address the most pressing concerns of the troops, starting with the need for quality housing.

“We will focus on constructing new housing units in the barracks, while refurbishing dilapidated and abandoned military accommodation across the nation. We believe that no service personnel should have to endure substandard living conditions,” President Mahama said.

He noted that in addition to improved accommodation in the barracks, the Government would establish the Armed Forces Home Ownership Scheme to provide officers and soldiers with the opportunity to own their own private homes.

This, the President said would provide the military families with the comforts and security that they deserve; saying “We will prioritize the welfare of our troops and our civilian defense staff.”

President Mahama reiterated that the health of soldiers and defense civilian staff was also a priority to the Government.

“We have a viable vision to upgrade your medical health facilities. We will therefore complete and equip the Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari in the Central Command,” he said.

“We have also budgeted for a military-fueled hospital in Tamale. We want you and your families to have access to quality health care.”

He said that the Defense Industry Holding Company, which was the commercial wing of the Armed Forces, would further see to the revamp of the defense production lines to produce clothing for the nation’s men and women in uniform, to produce boots and accessories for the Ghana Armed Forces and other security services.

He said within a 24-hour economy, the Engineer Corps would also be licensed to participate in commercial ventures for the Ghana government and would be paid for it.

This, the President said would go alongside expanding and equipping the Engineer Corps to undertake national emergency projects.

“Your skills will not only protect the nation but will also help support the 24-hour economy initiative.”

The President said already the Ministry of Defence was working to fix the acute feeding challenges that they inherited from the previous administration.

He said the strategy was three-pronged: First is providing emergency food supplies.

The second is paying food supplies on time while retiring their outstanding debts we inherited.

And the third is partnering with the private sector to venture into mechanized farming under the Defence Industry Holding Company Limited.

Adding that the Defence Industry Holding Company Ltd would be one of their key planks in providing sustainable financing for the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Your sacrifices deserve recognition. For our retired personnel who have sacrificed so much for your nation, we ensure that your retirement benefits are paid promptly,” he said.

President Mahama, who was in the uniform of the Ghana Navy, said as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, on behalf of the people of Ghana, he had worn the uniform of the Ghana Navy to identify himself with the men and women in uniform.

Source: GNA