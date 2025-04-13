PURC recovers revenue for NEDCo  

The Bono Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) recovered GH¢835,579.69 revenue for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) from January to March 2025.

According to the 2025 first quarter report, issued by the Commission and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the PURC also had an adjustment totalling GH¢16,263.74 for consumers in the same period.

The commission received a total of 263 complaints from both service providers and consumers, it stated, saying, 257 of the complaints were successfully resolved.

It revealed that “NEDCo receives the highest number of complaints of 239 representing 90.88 percent,” saying the Ghana Water Limited also received 23 complaints while only a complaint was lodged against a consumer.

The Report stated that, “During the period under review the office organised 20 public education programmes, enabling it to interact with 2,836 consumers and distributed 795 flyers across the Bono and Ahafo Regions,”

It explained that the commission focused more on ‘regulatory relevance’ that sought to promote regulatory excellence and thereby improve consumer welfare in the Bono and Ahafo regions.

Throughout the quarter, the office implemented proactive and strategic measures that contributed to significant progress in regulatory oversight, consumer protection, and the overall provision of utility services in the regions.

Source: GNA