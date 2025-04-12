Upper West police arrest seven suspected illegal miners

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested seven suspected illegal miners, including two women, at Chiantanga Community in the Wa West District.

A press release signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nii Darko Offei Lomotey, Regional Commander, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, reported that the suspects were apprehended on April 10, 2025, for engaging in illegal mining activities on the Black Volta River.

The suspects were identified as Sabugu Razak, Ibrahim Zuberu, Alex Amedzake, John Cobblah, Promise Dufe, Angelina Akpese, and Rebecca Tumawu.

The release indicated that authorities seized ten Changfang machines, two unregistered PNE and Apsonic tricycles, motorbikes with registration numbers M-24NR 6010 and M-23-UW 4413, two unregistered Haojue and Apsonic motorcycles, and six student mattresses from the site.

The release added that investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will face court proceedings.

“The Regional Police Command reiterates its commitment to cracking down on illegal mining activities in the region,” it said.

Source: GNA