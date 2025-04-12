GBC Board’s appointment intact – Director-General

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), stated that the Corporation’s Board remains legitimate despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

He explained that the Board was constituted by the National Media Commission (NMC), not the Executive, and its mandate remains valid as the NMC has not revoked it.

Speaking at a staff durbar at the GBC headquarters, he referred to Article 167(c) of the 1992 Constitution, which insulates state-owned media from executive control, and described contrary claims as being made by individuals “refusing to learn.”

The durbar, attended by board members, management, and staff, was held to address recent events affecting GBC’s image and business outlook.

Unionised staff had previously demanded Prof. Alhassan’s resignation, arguing that his leadership did not align with the Corporation’s aspirations.

At a press conference on March 20, 2025, Mr. Sam Nat Kevor, Chairman of the GBC Local Union, declared the Director-General “unwelcome” and assured that workers would safeguard the broadcaster’s strategic role in national security without disrupting operations.

In a related development, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) suspended Prof. Alhassan’s salary from March 2025, citing financial clearance requirements.

A letter signed by Mr. Kwasi Agyei explained that Section 25(5) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), mandates clearance for appointments and renewals, including retrospective approval for Prof. Alhassan’s four-year contract starting October 2, 2023, to September 2027.

Prof. Alhassan expressed concern over misinformation and bad press, noting that a diplomatic mission withdrew from a lucrative partnership due to public noise and instability at GBC.

He warned that poor publicity could harm the Corporation’s operations, stating, “When we have bad press about GBC, we will suffer. The figures I have seen for the first quarter—January to March, don’t look good. Clearly, it is telling me that we should arm ourselves up for a bad year.”

He urged staff to resolve issues internally and emphasized unity, discipline, and productivity.

Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Chairman of the GBC Board, called for industrial harmony and mutual respect between management and staff to sustain operations in a competitive media landscape.

He acknowledged that internal tensions are natural but must be constructively managed.

He read a letter from the NMC dated March 25, 2025, confirming the renewal of Prof. Alhassan’s tenure on February 26, 2024, which was publicly announced during the introduction of GBC’s new Board on August 13, 2024.

The NMC urged the Board to communicate the renewal to staff and offered clarifications.

During the durbar, staff raised concerns about logistics, equipment, and compensation while commending Prof. Alhassan for his leadership, rebranding efforts, and strengthening GBC’s social media presence.

They also appealed for the absorption of National Service personnel in the social media department to sustain digital engagement.

